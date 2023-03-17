SkyView
59 guns stolen in Richland County in 2023

gun
gun(Pexels.com)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has reported 59 guns have been stolen in the county in 2023.

Deputies shared a surveillance video of how individuals commit vehicle theft when vehicles are left unlocked.

RCSD said that 17 of the 59 guns stolen in the county have been stolen since March 1.

Deputies advise residents not to leave their firearms in their vehicles and to lock their doors.

