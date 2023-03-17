59 guns stolen in Richland County in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has reported 59 guns have been stolen in the county in 2023.

Deputies shared a surveillance video of how individuals commit vehicle theft when vehicles are left unlocked.

RCSD said that 17 of the 59 guns stolen in the county have been stolen since March 1.

Deputies advise residents not to leave their firearms in their vehicles and to lock their doors.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.