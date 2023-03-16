SkyView
U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty...
This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen. Kettenhofen, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, died Monday, March 13, 2023, after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Fla.(U.S. Army Parachute Team via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He noted that Kettenhofen is being remembered “for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.”

The accident remains under investigation. The Army said no additional details are available.

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

