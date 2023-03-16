Sumter Coroner hosting unclaimed bodies memorial service
Sumter County Coroner hosting memorial service for unclaimed bodies.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker is hosting a memorial service for unclaimed bodies.
The graveside service will be Saturday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sumter Cemetery at 700 W. Oakland Avenue.
Coroner Baker said the service is open to everyone and he is hoping the public will pay their respects to the people listed:
Eugene Miles
03/06/1931 - 05/13/2017
Dace Gordon Pruitt
11/11/1969 - 10/25/2017
Steve Allen Singletary
09/20/1956 - 09/15/2020
Ronald Edward Fulvi, II
03/28/1944 - 09/22/2021
Ernest Simmons
03/05/1949 - 01/05/2022
Laura Ann Thorpe
07/13/1964 - 09/20/2020
John Orr
12/19/1941 - 11/18/2022
Families have until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17 to claim the remains of their loved one if they chose to do so.
