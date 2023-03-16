SkyView
Sumter Coroner hosting unclaimed bodies memorial service

Sumter County Coroner hosting memorial service for unclaimed bodies.
The Sumter County Coroner hosting a memorial service for unclaimed bodies.(investigatetv)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker is hosting a memorial service for unclaimed bodies.

The graveside service will be Saturday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sumter Cemetery at 700 W. Oakland Avenue.

Coroner Baker said the service is open to everyone and he is hoping the public will pay their respects to the people listed:

Eugene Miles

03/06/1931 - 05/13/2017

Dace Gordon Pruitt

11/11/1969 - 10/25/2017

Steve Allen Singletary

09/20/1956 - 09/15/2020

Ronald Edward Fulvi, II

03/28/1944 - 09/22/2021

Ernest Simmons

03/05/1949 - 01/05/2022

Laura Ann Thorpe

07/13/1964 - 09/20/2020

John Orr

12/19/1941 - 11/18/2022

Families have until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17 to claim the remains of their loved one if they chose to do so.

