South Carolina Air National Guard finishes relocation from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, assigned to the South Carolina Air National...
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing.(Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | South Carolina Air National Guard)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) said it has finished its temporary relocation out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

SCANG said it was operating F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base since May of 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing relocated for continued training operations at the airport while McEntire’s F-16 runway was resurfaced.

“We are so thankful for the great partnership we’ve experienced this past year with our friends at Columbia Metropolitan Airport,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Quaid Quadri, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.

He continued, “The support we’ve received from CAE, as well as all our community partners, is second to none and we couldn’t do what we do without them. The South Carolina Air National Guard is grateful for everyone’s support.”

Mike Gula, Executive Director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport said, “We honestly hate to see the SCANG go but with our longstanding relationship, look forward to welcoming them back in the future.”

