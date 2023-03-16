Soda City Live: Inaugural Ford Legacy Luncheon and Retirement Celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - -Family and Friends of late community advocate and leader, Vince Ford are working to keep his legacy alive.

First with the recent groundbreaking of the Ford Learning Center- and now with an inaugural Luncheon- hosted by the newly established Vince Ford Foundation- that will take place this Sunday on what would have been his \

Donate to the Vince Ford Fund

https://www.yourfoundation.org/give-now/impact-funds/vince-ford-fund/

For luncheon information, click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-vince-ford-legacy-luncheon-and-retirement-celebration-registration-511743156557

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.