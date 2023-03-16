Soda City Live: Dining and Dancing with the Teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the dinner menu this Friday - a barbeque bash. Followed by a night of dancing. The tradition of Dining and Dancing with the Teachers is put on by the Dreher Foundation, the National Honor Society, and the Dreher High School Dance Department.

Jeanette Arvay Beck is a member of the Dreher High School Foundation. And Kathleen Lee is the director of Dreher’s Dance Department. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their tasty and entertaining evening.

The Dining and Dancing with the Teachers is this Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You’ll get to enjoy delicious barbeque for $10. Then enjoy, for only $5, the Dancing with the Teachers event at 7 p.m. All of this is happening on the grounds of Dreher High School which is located at 3319 Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

How to purchase the BBQ dinner:

Visit https://312v45433066873.3dcartstores.com/ for online ticket sales and donations.

In person at the DHS main office. Cash only, please.

QR Code scan

DHS Website of https://www.richlandone.org/Domain/47

