Soda City Live: Carolina Wildlife Baby Shower

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have a passion for wildlife there is an opportunity for you to get involved.

Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia will be hosting a Wildlife Baby Shower to collect needed items for the animals that live there.

Save the date for Saturday, March 25th. The shower/drive will take place at the Cattail Shelter located in Saluda Shoals Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be sure to let the gate know you are there for the shower.

The address is 5605 Bush River Rd.

(See wish list below)

https://carolinawildlife.org/

