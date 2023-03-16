SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Carolina Wildlife Baby Shower

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have a passion for wildlife there is an opportunity for you to get involved.

Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia will be hosting a Wildlife Baby Shower to collect needed items for the animals that live there.

Save the date for Saturday, March 25th. The shower/drive will take place at the Cattail Shelter located in Saluda Shoals Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be sure to let the gate know you are there for the shower.

The address is 5605 Bush River Rd.

(See wish list below)

https://carolinawildlife.org/

Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia will be hosting a Wildlife Baby Shower to collect needed...
Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia will be hosting a Wildlife Baby Shower to collect needed items for the animals that live there(SODA CITY LIVE)
The shower/drive will be on Saturday, March 25th, at the Cattail Shelter located in Saluda...
The shower/drive will be on Saturday, March 25th, at the Cattail Shelter located in Saluda Shoals Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
SC house passes $14B state budget
S.C. House approves $14B state budget, with raises for state employees, law enforcement, teachers
Tyrell Cato’s employment with the Richland County Government was terminated effective September...
Former director of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center files lawsuit against Richland County
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
A confirmed case of Legionnaires' disease was identified in Fairfield County.
DHEC confirms case of Legionnaires’ Disease in Ridgeway

Latest News

The Orangeburg County School District wants to be sure that children get the proper head start...
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Accepting Applications for Pre-K
Family and Friends of late community advocate and leader ,Vince Ford are working to keep his...
Soda City Live: Inaugural Ford Legacy Luncheon and Retirement Celebration
The Dining and Dancing with the Teachers is this Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You’ll get to...
Soda City Live: Dining and Dancing with the Teachers
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - walking and working out in doors
Soda City Live: Indoor walking workout for cold winter days