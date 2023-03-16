S.C. Superintendent of Education commends educator at Lexington Two, announces finalist for SC Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver made a surprise announcement Thursday. Weaver visited the Lexington Two Innovation Center at 2 p.m.

Weaver recognized Anne Reamer as one of the five finalists for the S.C. Teacher of the Year. Reamer has contributed to digital and multimedia education at the center in multiple projects.

Weaver said, “She is so much more than what she does. She is a storyteller who makes meaning of the world around her and she is a connector who connects students and their learning with the real world.”

Reamer received a check for $10,000 at the ceremony.

If Reamer is selected as the SC Teacher of the Year she is eligible to win $25,000 and become an ambassador to educators across the state.

Weaver said, “This means so, so much to me. But it means all of you have been seen for what you do in career and technology education. I have been working on CTE my entire career.”

“I wrote my graduate thesis on CTE and German apprenticeship models. You kids are going places because of the things that you’re learning here. You’re getting the certifications and you’re going to work. And you’re going to have great careers. And I’m so proud of all of you, I am here because of you. Thanks.”

