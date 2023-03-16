Retired Army General confirmed to lead S.C. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously confirmed Thursday Governor Henry McMasters’ choice to lead the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey was confirmed with a 42-0 vote. McCaffrey was chosen by McMaster to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. Grimsley is being replaced because he is retiring.

RELATED COVERAGE

Gov. McMaster nominates candidate for Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs

After McCaffrey retired from the military, he served as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnership for Government and Military Programs at the University of South Carolina.

McCaffrey is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds master’s degrees in economics from the Colorado School of Mines and in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College. He also is a three-time recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal and has been awarded the Bronze Star multiple times for meritorious service in combat.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.