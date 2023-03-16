Retired Army General confirmed to lead S.C. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs

SkyView
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously confirmed Thursday Governor Henry McMasters’ choice to lead the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey was confirmed with a 42-0 vote. McCaffrey was chosen by McMaster to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. Grimsley is being replaced because he is retiring.

After McCaffrey retired from the military, he served as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnership for Government and Military Programs at the University of South Carolina.

McCaffrey is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds master’s degrees in economics from the Colorado School of Mines and in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College. He also is a three-time recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal and has been awarded the Bronze Star multiple times for meritorious service in combat.

