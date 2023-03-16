Officer injured after vehicle accident in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting an officer was injured after an accident at a South Carolina highway.

Officers say the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Highway 378.

Investigators tell WIS the officer is still in the hospital in stable condition. The Sumter Police Department says the investigation is being handed off to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and WIS will make updates as more information becomes available.

