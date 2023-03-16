SkyView
Officer injured after vehicle accident in Sumter County

The officer was injured after an accident at a S.C. highway.
Officer injured after accident in Sumter County.
Officer injured after accident in Sumter County.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting an officer was injured after an accident at a South Carolina highway.

Officers say the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Highway 378.

Investigators tell WIS the officer is still in the hospital in stable condition. The Sumter Police Department says the investigation is being handed off to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and WIS will make updates as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

