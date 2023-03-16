Man rams truck into police vehicles with child in back seat, sentenced in drug bust

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man is facing time in federal prison after being sentenced in a drug package case.

Curley Brooks, Jr.,47, plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Evidence in court showed police conducted a parcel inspection at the FedEx Express hub in West Columbia, a K-9 gave a positive alert on a package.

Police opened the package and found about two pounds of cocaine.

SLED and the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team decided to deliver the parcel. Investigators continued surveillance of the package after delivery.

A truck pulled into the driveway of the home. The driver was later identified as Brooks. Police said he exited the truck, walked to the front door, and took the package. Investigators said he brought it back to the truck before attempting to leave.

Investigators attempted to stop Brooks while he was leaving. Brooks drove through the yard and a SLED vehicle was hit. Investigators said other agents attempted to block the truck to prevent pursuit.

A civilian vehicle was rear-ended by the truck next to a stop sign. Police said brooks then backed up and hit another police car.

Investigators pulled into the intersection, Brooks hit their vehicle head-on. He was taken into custody and the parcel was recovered. Investigators found Brooks’ two-year-old unsecured in the back seat of the truck.

Senior United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced Brooks to 160 months in prison. This will be followed by a three-year period of court supervision.

