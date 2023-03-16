Lexington officer charged in illegal purchase of gun silencers

TOWN OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former Town of Lexington police officer has been charged after using his title as a policeman to buy firearm suppressors for his personal use.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate 30-year-old James Edward Chambers Jr.

Agents charged Chambers after an investigation determined he bought gun silencers for personal use while acting as an officer of the law.

Agents conducted an investigation from March 18, 2021, through September 10, 2021, where Chambers Jr. bought seven gun silencers for personal use from businesses federally licensed to sell firearms.

Chambers said that he was acting on behalf of law enforcement.

Agents also said because Chambers was acting on behalf of law enforcement, he was able to buy the silencers without paying the required federal tax stamp for each suppressor or having to comply with other federal regulations that a person has to do in order to purchase and have gun silencers.

Chambers is being charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses and official misconduct. He is being booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

