Governor McMaster announces new nomination for DHEC Board Chair

Governor Henry McMaster nominates Seema Shrivastava-Patel as DHEC Board Chair.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced his nomination for DHEC’s next board chair.

Seema Shrivastava-Patel has been named to the position. She’s been on the board since 2018 and has been vice chair since 2021.

She’s set to become the first person of color and the second woman to lead the Board.

The position oversees the operations of the department as a whole.

The governor’s appointment is subject to Senate approval.

