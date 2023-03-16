Governor McMaster announces new nomination for DHEC Board Chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced his nomination for DHEC’s next board chair.

Seema Shrivastava-Patel has been named to the position. She’s been on the board since 2018 and has been vice chair since 2021.

She’s set to become the first person of color and the second woman to lead the Board.

The position oversees the operations of the department as a whole.

The governor’s appointment is subject to Senate approval.

