FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday thaws out after a frosty start!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is day 3 out of 3 for FIRST ALERT Weather Days, due to another freezing start, with better frost potential!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temps cool off to freezing levels or below this morning, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 10am today!

The winds calm down too and we have a better potential of seeing frost.

Highs reach the low 70s Thursday, so we warm up nicely by the afternoon. Wooo!

The wind picks up for St. Paddy’s Day. These winds will be out of the southwest, helping to warm the region to the mid-70s. Winds could gust above 25 mph.

The best chance of rain comes Friday evening/night into very early Saturday morning, but this will likely dry up by Saturday’s sunrise.

Saturday will come with decreasing clouds and highs approaching 60.

We cool down Sunday with upper 30s in the morning, and upper 50s in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning! We have a Freeze Warning in effect until 10am this morning. Please continue to plan accordingly and bundle up, with early frost as well.

We warm up as southwesterly winds take over this afternoon. Highs should reach the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds start pressing back in late tonight, into St. Patrick’s Day, with breezy winds gusting up to 25-30mph tomorrow. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid-70s. Most of the day will be dry, but that’s not the case for Friday night.

An approaching front will bring us rain very late into the day, that will last into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain is possible. There’s a low risk of storms forming as the front passes through, but there should be some isolated downpours.

After things dry up into Saturday morning, we clear up for the afternoon with highs nearing 60 degrees.

We’re back into the 30s Sunday morning, as highs likely only reach the mid-50s, but at least we’ve got sunshine.

Monday, the first day of spring, will be cold! We start with lows in the low 30s, back to some upper-mid 50s for the afternoon with sunshine & clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Today (Morning): A chilly start with most temps around 30, but highs rebound to near 70 for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies!

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds later in the day, as evening rain showers push back in. Highs in the mid-70s. Winds could gust over 25mph.

Saturday: Some lingering early showers from the prior night. Highs approach 60 degrees with afternoon clouds clearing up.

Sunday: Sunshine follows another chilly start with highs only in the mid-50s and morning lows in the mid-30s on average.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper mid-50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Upper 30s to start with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Isolated showers look to return to the region.

