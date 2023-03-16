Cinderella story: Furman fans celebrate stunning 68-67 upset against Virginia

ORLANDO, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - The Dins keep dancing! Furman men’s basketball won their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in more than four decades.

The 13th-seeded Paladins upset the 4th-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in first-round action in the NCAA South Regional at the Amway Center on Thursday, March 16. In the nail-biting matchup, Furman won by one point in the final seconds of the game.

This game was Furman’s first tournament appearance since 1980.

Below is the blog with a full recap of the game:

Head Coach Bob Richey says he told the team to embrace this experience.

“They’re at their best when they are true to themselves and the truth is, this is a childhood dream fulfilled for each and every one of these guys,” Coach Richey said.

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman beat Virginia 68-67. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)

Furman will advance to face the winner of No. 12 seed College of Charleston and No. 5 seed San Diego State on Saturday, March 18 at the Amway Center.

University officials said there were two watch parties for Thursday’s game. One watch party was held for Furman alumni and the community at Yee-Haw Brewing in downtown Greenville and the other was held for students, faculty and staff on campus in the Trone Student Center.

