Bond denied for suspect allegedly involved in crash that left Sumter officer injured

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officers said bond has been denied for a man after a high-speed chase where an officer was injured in Sumter County.

The Sumter Police Department said 40-year-old Andrew Laquan Anderson was arrested after being chased by multiple agencies at U.S. 76/378 bypass.

Detectives say the officer who was injured is still in stable condition in a Columbia hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

On Wednesday, March 15, Sumter police were called to a home at Willow Drive where shots were fired at the house said detectives. A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy then spotted a vehicle described in the shooting and tried to stop it.

Anderson did not stop for the deputy according to investigators, a high-speed chase to capture Anderson then began with both deputies and officers chasing him until his vehicle crashed on North Pike West at U.S. 521 North.

Anderson then ran into the woods before he was captured said authorities. He is being charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges by the city are pending.

Anderson also faces charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and an unrelated failure to stop charge by the S.C. Highway Patrol. He is being held at the local detention center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

