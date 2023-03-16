SkyView
Anti-gun violence walk brings together community at Benedict College

Sheriff Leon Lott speaks at the annual Anti-Gun Violence Walk.
Sheriff Leon Lott speaks at the annual Anti-Gun Violence Walk.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community members gathered Thursday at Benedict College to reduce gun violence.

Thursday’s anti-gun violence walk brought members of the Midland’s leadership and community members to Oak Street at 11 a.m. for the annual event.

Marchers carried signs and walked alongside members of the law enforcement community, including Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Other guests included Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickemann, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, the Columbia Police Department and the Benedict College Police.

