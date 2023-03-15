Warming shelters open amid cold temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For some people, falling temperatures will be a challenge. But luckily there are places like the Oliver Gospel Mission.

They have room for 90 people who may not have shelter and a warm home.

Travis McNeal, the Executive Director at the Oliver Gospel Mission says, “Oliver Gospel, our mission is to engage people where they are if they are hungry, cold or need clothes we are there to provide for them and that’s saving their life.”

The City of Columbia is doing its part to help as well. At Rapid Shelter Columbia officials there are ready to help 240 people battle the elements.

As the temps fall, don’t forget about your plants. The owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed is busy bringing in all of her Warm Weather Seedlings.

Giving them special attention and plenty of heat.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.