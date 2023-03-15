SkyView
Warming shelters open amid cold temperatures

By Ty Wilson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For some people, falling temperatures will be a challenge. But luckily there are places like the Oliver Gospel Mission.

They have room for 90 people who may not have shelter and a warm home.

Travis McNeal, the Executive Director at the Oliver Gospel Mission says, “Oliver Gospel, our mission is to engage people where they are if they are hungry, cold or need clothes we are there to provide for them and that’s saving their life.”

The City of Columbia is doing its part to help as well. At Rapid Shelter Columbia officials there are ready to help 240 people battle the elements.

As the temps fall, don’t forget about your plants. The owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed is busy bringing in all of her Warm Weather Seedlings.

Giving them special attention and plenty of heat.

