SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

USC’s “Women In The Movement” lecture series highlights Angeline Butler

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Activist, performer, and playwright Angeline Butler is a South Carolina native—who made her mark on both the front lines of the civil rights movement and on the stage of American entertainment.

She’s the spotlight featured in a new lecture series at USC, called “Women In The Movement.”

Butler helped organize the Nashville Sit-In campaign —while working alongside John Lewis. She also played a role in the Freedom Rides in 1961 and the March on Washington.

After graduating from Fisk University, Butler took on the arts and trained at Julliard in New York City.

She is an acclaimed professor and playwright.

Women in the Movement: A Conversation with Civil Rights Veteran Angeline Butler,” is Thursday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., in USC’s Capstone building Campus Room, 898 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC. Reception at 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Parking available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Xscape to headline R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest at Colonial Life Arena

Latest News

Karey Fisher has been named the new principal of Nursery Road Elementary School-Arts Magnet.
Nursery Road Elementary to welcome new principal
New Mattress Warehouse distribution center in Lexington will bring 108 jobs
Every Black Girl, INC. presents the Turn the Ships Around Conference.
Soda City Live: Every Black Girl, INC Presents: The Turn the Ship Around Conference
The Original Six Foundation is teaming up with more than 30 public schools to provide South...
The Original Six Foundation holds a book drive with the SCDMV