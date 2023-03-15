USC’s “Women In The Movement” lecture series highlights Angeline Butler

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Activist, performer, and playwright Angeline Butler is a South Carolina native—who made her mark on both the front lines of the civil rights movement and on the stage of American entertainment.

She’s the spotlight featured in a new lecture series at USC, called “Women In The Movement.”

Butler helped organize the Nashville Sit-In campaign —while working alongside John Lewis. She also played a role in the Freedom Rides in 1961 and the March on Washington.

After graduating from Fisk University, Butler took on the arts and trained at Julliard in New York City.

She is an acclaimed professor and playwright.

Women in the Movement: A Conversation with Civil Rights Veteran Angeline Butler,” is Thursday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., in USC’s Capstone building Campus Room, 898 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC. Reception at 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Parking available.

