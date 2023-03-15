Two Lexington Co. schools named recipients of Palmetto’s Finest Award

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington County schools were recognized and named as Palmetto’s Finest.

Lake Murray Elementary School, Lexington School District 1, and Lake Murray Elementary School, Lexington-Richland District 5 both became recipients of one of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards.

The schools were picked along with three other schools in the Palmetto by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).

Both school districts made posts on social media to congratulate the schools for their awards.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 15 on SCETV by WIS’ Judi Gatson.

Each spring since 1978, SCASA recognizes a few schools that they believe offer excellent instruction and outstanding leaders.

To watch the full video of the announcement, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.