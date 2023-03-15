SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer fire on I-20

A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.(Lexington County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-20 is delaying traffic Wednesday morning.

First responders in Lexington County responded to the 55 mile marker near the I-20 Westbound exit ramp at around 6 a.m. Officials reported a tractor trailer was on fire.

Fire crews found the vehicle on fire. First responders said the fire was contained after roughly 30 minutes.

A fuel leak was contained at the scene by hazmat crews.

The county said traffic will be impacted for several hours by the fire.

