TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer fire on I-20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-20 is delaying traffic Wednesday morning.

First responders in Lexington County responded to the 55 mile marker near the I-20 Westbound exit ramp at around 6 a.m. Officials reported a tractor trailer was on fire.

Fire crews found the vehicle on fire. First responders said the fire was contained after roughly 30 minutes.

A fuel leak was contained at the scene by hazmat crews.

The county said traffic will be impacted for several hours by the fire.

7:30A UPDATE:

Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m., Lexington County Fire Service units responded to the 55 mile marker on I-20 Westbound on the exit ramp for a tractor trailer fire. Crews found the tractor portion had significant fire and was spreading to the cargo trailer. (1/2) — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) March 15, 2023

