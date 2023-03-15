Tenants displaced after apartment fire at Columbia area complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting some tenants have been displaced after an apartment fire at a Columbia area complex.

Crews responded to an apartment complex fire at Bluff Road just after 1 p.m. Firefighters said flames from a bedroom started by a candle that was kicked over, filled the apartment up with smoke.

Great stop by our 2nd Shift crews this afternoon after fire broke out in an apartment off of Bluff Road.



Firefighters responded to The Retreat at Columbia shorty after 1 p.m. Smoke had filled the apartment from a fire that was going in one of the bedrooms. pic.twitter.com/BZE72Xsz19 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 15, 2023

Crews said the fire was extinguished and all people in the apartments made it out safely with no injuries.

All occupants of the apartment made it out safely and there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished and the Red Cross was called in to provide help to the displaced tenants.



The fire was caused by a candle that got knocked over in the bedroom. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 15, 2023

The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the tenants who were displaced.

