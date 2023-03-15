SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the 19-year-old's death.(Standing for Stephen)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephen Smith’s mother is still fighting for answers, nearly eight years after his body was found in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County.

The cause and circumstances of the 19-year-old’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Smith’s death in 2021, citing evidence uncovered while investigating the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Multiple people interviewed during the investigation at the time of Smith’s death mentioned the Murdaugh name, according to case files.

Sandy Smith now wants her son’s body to be independently exhumed and examined.

In 2022 SLED announced plans to exhume the body of the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018. Sandy Smith said if the state were to pursue a similar course of action for Stephen, she fears the autopsy would be carried out by the same pathologists who initially said his injuries were caused by a hit-and-run accident.

Multiple state troopers have said they do not believe Smith was killed in a hit-and-run. No suspects have ever been named in connection with his death.

Sandy Smith has received hundreds of donations since launching an online fundraiser last week.

“If you cannot give, we would appreciate you sharing and praying for justice for Stephen,” she wrote. “We believe 2023 is Stephen’s year.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

Federal agency threatens to pull funding from Colony Apartments
Federal funding remains in place at Colony Apartments after HUD assessment
SC house passes $14B state budget
S.C. House approves $14B state budget, with raises for state employees, law enforcement, teachers
Colony Apartments will not lose federal funding
Colony Apartments will not lose federal funding
72-year-old charged for assaulting student
72-year-old charged for assaulting student
South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to his...
SC lawmakers want to fire comptroller for $3.5B error