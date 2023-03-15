Soda City Live: Lexington Medical Center’s 50th annual Governor’s Cup Road Race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Registration is now open for Lexington Medical Center’s 50th Annual Governor’s Cup Road Race.

The Annual Race will take place Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th with a half marathon, 5k run or walk, Main Street Mile, and Kids Main Street Mile.

For more information, click here.

Register at the link here, https://www.strictlyrunning.com/GCup/gcup.asp.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.