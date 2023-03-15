SkyView
Soda City Live: Krucial Concepts to Create Platform for Women of all Ages

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- We are continuing to move through Women’s History Month, and as we celebrate women all over the world we want to be sure to celebrate women right here in the Midlands.

A local businesswoman has developed a brand that targets women of all ages to encourage uplift, & motivate through her organization “Krucial Concepts”.

