Soda City Live: Indoor walking workout for cold winter days

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is experiencing freezing temperatures this week forcing many to bring their outdoor workouts inside.

Fitness  Guru, James Patrick is back this week with Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can maximize your workouts in a small space.

Follow James Patrick on Instagram @jpfitnessguru and visit his website at jamespatrick.guru.

