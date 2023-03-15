Soda City Live: Indoor walking workout for cold winter days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is experiencing freezing temperatures this week forcing many to bring their outdoor workouts inside.

Fitness Guru, James Patrick is back this week with Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can maximize your workouts in a small space.

Follow James Patrick on Instagram @jpfitnessguru and visit his website at jamespatrick.guru.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.