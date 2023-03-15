Soda City Live: Guitars 4 Veterans Completes Mission to Collect Guitars for Veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News is a proud partner of Guitars 4 Vets as a part of our United for Veterans initiative.WIS has been partnering with Guitars 4 vets to collect guitars donated by viewers to be given to local veterans.

Local Liaison for SC Chapter for Guitars 4 Vets, Heather Smith shares the results from the drive along with a special appearance from G4V Ambassador Guitarist, Quentin Gibson.

“Krucial Concepts to Create Platform for Women of all Ages”

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- We are continuing to move through Women’s History Month,

and as we celebrate women all over the world we want to be sure to celebrate women right here in the Midlands.

A local business woman has developed a brand that targets women of all ages to

encourage, uplift, & motivate through her organization “Krucial Concepts”.

kendalholmesrealtor@gmail.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.