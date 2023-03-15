SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home

Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Arrests made after Columbia raid on home(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven people are behind bars after police conducted a coordinated raid after a search warrant was served on a Columbia residence.

Detectives recovered 67 grams of crack cocaine, 70 grams of cocaine,13 grams of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 5 firearms (one stolen from the Columbia Police Department’s jurisdiction), and more than $3700 in cash.

CPD Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announced the arrests of Terrell A. Bookert, Paris D. King, Damonte M.S. Meetze, Lee L. Pembroke, Mildred C. Smith, Damier R. Taylor, and Kewon T. Williams. The arrests were made after the Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a residence at the 1700 block of Mayer Street.

Bookert, who is a serial offender and had a part in a 2016 Ceaseire event for prior firearm convictions is being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, and possession of cocaine.

Columbia police recover drugs, cash, and drugs after serving search warrant on home.
Columbia police recover drugs, cash, and drugs after serving search warrant on home.(Columbia Police Department)

King is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park.

Meetze, who was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for murder is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Pembroke is being charged with manufacturing crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack/cocaine in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

Smith is being charged with the distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

Taylor is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of cocaine.

Williams is being charged with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, manufacturing of crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack/cocaine in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Officers say the suspects have been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators say more arrests will be happening.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Columbia police investigate shooting at amusement park
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Crews extinguish fire at apartment
Tenants displaced after apartment fire at Columbia area complex
S.C. House leaders discuss Scout Motors package
S.C. House leaders on Scout Package