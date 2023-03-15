Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven people are behind bars after police conducted a coordinated raid after a search warrant was served on a Columbia residence.

Detectives recovered 67 grams of crack cocaine, 70 grams of cocaine,13 grams of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 5 firearms (one stolen from the Columbia Police Department’s jurisdiction), and more than $3700 in cash.

CPD Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announced the arrests of Terrell A. Bookert, Paris D. King, Damonte M.S. Meetze, Lee L. Pembroke, Mildred C. Smith, Damier R. Taylor, and Kewon T. Williams. The arrests were made after the Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a residence at the 1700 block of Mayer Street.

Bookert, who is a serial offender and had a part in a 2016 Ceaseire event for prior firearm convictions is being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, and possession of cocaine.

Columbia police recover drugs, cash, and drugs after serving search warrant on home. (Columbia Police Department)

King is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park.

Meetze, who was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for murder is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Pembroke is being charged with manufacturing crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack/cocaine in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

Smith is being charged with the distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

Taylor is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a park, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of cocaine.

Williams is being charged with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, manufacturing of crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack/cocaine in proximity to a park, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Officers say the suspects have been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators say more arrests will be happening.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.