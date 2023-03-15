One dead, one injured in fatal car crash in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person was pronounced deceased and another was injured after a fatal collision Wednesday morning.

S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling South on S.C. Highway 441 when it struck the rear of a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck, while the truck was stopped.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey for their injuries.

