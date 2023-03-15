SkyView
Nursery Road Elementary to welcome new principal

Karey Fisher has been named the new principal of Nursery Road Elementary School-Arts Magnet.
Karey Fisher has been named the new principal of Nursery Road Elementary School-Arts Magnet.(Lex-Rich 5 School District)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School District Five announced Wednesday a new principal at Nursery Road Elementary.

In a press release, the district announced veteran educator Karey Fisher is currently serving as the school’s interim principal.

“I am thrilled and honored to continue serving Nursery Road Elementary School - Arts Magnet in this new leadership role,” Fisher said, “I look forward to working with students, staff and families to ensure that our Champions are successful.”

Fisher has been an educator since 2007. She served as a German teacher at Seven Oaks Elementary MEDIA Magnet School and CrossRoads Middle School, prior to her new role.

“Ms. Fisher is a dedicated and resourceful educator and has proven she is ready for this leadership role,” said Superintendent Akil E. Ross, Sr., “Her collaborative, approachable style and a record for forging solid connections between colleagues, families, and the community will serve Nursery Road Elementary School well.”

Fisher attended Heidelberg University where she earned three degrees in business administration, German and political science. She earned a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

