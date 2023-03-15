SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New sex offender GPS monitoring devices being tested across South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, SCDPPPS), announced it’s...
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, SCDPPPS), announced it’s testing our new devices to monitor sex offenders across the state.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon announced it’s testing out new devices to monitor sex offenders across the state.

Director of Field Program, Jerry Emberis, said instead of the ankle monitors, his agency is using a wrist, bracelet-like device to monitor certain sex offenders.

He said they’re only in the beginning stages of testing the new technology out.

As for current sex offenders, the regulations for monitoring them is something both Emberis and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson say is a topic being debated.

Just less than a year ago, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to allow sex offenders in South Carolina to seek removal from South Carolina’s lifetime sex offender registry in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision in Powell v. Keel.

This bill creates state tiers for offenders and provides reasonable avenues for removal based on the offender’s applicable state tier.

In South Carolina, it is the law for SCDPPPS to track only those who have committed criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and/or towards a minor.

The agency is responsible for tracking those sex offenders across the state.

As of this year, SCDPPPS says Horry County has over 700 sex offenders, and only 73 are being monitored/tracked by SCDPPPS.

Richardson said a judge can also rule to have a sex offender be tracked on a case-by-case basis.

“A judge could also put ankle monitors as part of probation and parole for anybody they saw fit to. Even if the statute didn’t cover it,” Richardson explained.

To search for a sex offender in your area visit this link here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

72-year-old Roberta Hunter Butler charged for assaulting Richland Two student.
Woman charged with assaulting 9-year-old girl in elementary school
72-year-old charged for assaulting student
Major improvements are on the way to South Carolina State University Campus.
S.C. State University breaks down new campus improvements
Major improvements on the way to S.C. State
Major improvements on the way to S.C. State
Federal agency threatens to pull funding from Colony Apartments
Federal funding remains in place at Colony Apartments after HUD assessment