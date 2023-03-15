SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Columbia police investigate shooting at amusement park
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Crews extinguish fire at apartment
Tenants displaced after apartment fire at Columbia area complex