Forest Acres City Council votes to approve $2000 pay increases for police officers

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A unanimous vote by Forest Acres City Council approved a pay increase of $2000 for all sworn police officers.

A certified officer’s starting salary is now $51,206 in Forest Acres. The starting salary for an officer with experience is even higher. A sworn officer can start at $42,535 and make the full $51,206 upon graduation from the academy and receiving their certification.

City Council members voted on Tuesday during a City Council meeting.

“It’s no secret that hiring qualified officers is increasingly difficult across all of South Carolina right now,” said Councilman Thomas Andrews, “A strong police department remains one of the council’s top priorities, and showing our support for the job they do 24 hours a day starts with investing in them and their families.”

The city also pays all health and life insurance premiums for police officers as well as makes a contribution to the monthly health insurance premiums for an officer’s family.

“Being a police officer is a hard job,” said Councilman John Barnes, “We know that, and we are so grateful to the men and women who choose to serve and particularly, serve our community. But being a Forest Acres Police Officer is more than just being adequately compensated financially, it also brings with it widespread community support from our neighborhoods to our businesses. Also, our city is hands-down one of the safest places to patrol statewide.

“If you want good pay and one of the safest places to work as an officer, now is the time to apply.”

According to a press release, the city is currently looking to hire four more certified police officers.

