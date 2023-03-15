SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning chills for Wednesday & Thursday

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT Weather Days for today and tomorrow due to morning temps dropping below freezing.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • A freeze warning is in effect for this morning until 10am for the entire Midlands, brrr! Highs will get back around 60 or so.
  • A freeze warning is in effect for Thursday morning as well, with better frost potential.
  • Temperatures increase for Thursday afternoon, up to around 70 with mostly sunny skies.
  • We warm up into the mid-70s on St. Patrick’s Day, with a good chance of rain for the evening hours.
  • Watch for rain to push into the night, but not hang around too long.
  • Early showers should dry up by the late morning with clouds decreasing into the day.
  • Saturday will be a bit cooler as a cold front passes through the region. Lows could fall below 50, as highs reach the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! It’s time to bundle up on this FIRST ALERT Weather Day Wednesday with early temps in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Temps are a little warmer for Wednesday afternoon though, with highs around 60 or so. Skies are sunny as high pressure continues to control the weather.

We have another First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as the high pressure system sits over the Carolinas and Georgia. This keeps winds calm and cold air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Along with this, Thursday morning will come along with a better potential for frost.

It will be quite the change for Thursday afternoon as sunshine holds up, with highs approaching 70!

For St. Patrick’s Day Friday, we have clouds building from the south and west, but highs should make it to the mid-70s.

A cold front will bring us rain, but that likely will not arrive until Friday evening, drying up by Saturday morning.

Later into Saturday, skies clear out and temps cool off. Highs are in the low 60s. Not too bad for outdoor festivities!

Sunday is much cooler, but with a great deal of sunshine. Highs will fall to the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Today (Morning): Morning lows will likely be around 30 degrees or below, with sunshine warming afternoon temps back to the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday (Morning): A chilly start with mostly lower 30s, but highs rebound to near 70 for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies!

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds later in the day, as evening showers push back in. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Some lingering morning showers from the prior night. Highs are in the low 60s with afternoon clouds decreasing.

Sunday: Sunshine follows another chilly start with highs only in the mid-50s and morning lows in the low to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper mid-50s.

