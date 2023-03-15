SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Notice a Smoky haze out there, here’s what’s happening

By Adam Clark
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Smoke has arrived to the Midlands from wildfires in Mississippi and Florida.

We have a smoky haze across the Midlands that has moved into the region because of our southwest flow. The wind from the southwest has allowed for smoke from wildfires in Mississippi and Florida to move across the entire Southeast.

Right now air quality is moderate, which means only those with very high sensitivity to smoke are effected.

wis
wis(WIS)

The smoke should last through the night tonight and also Friday as our winds will continue out of the southwest. A cold front will sweep through Friday night into Saturday morning and will clear our air while cooling us down after some rain showers.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

