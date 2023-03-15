FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Notice a Smoky haze out there, here’s what’s happening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Smoke has arrived to the Midlands from wildfires in Mississippi and Florida.

We have a smoky haze across the Midlands that has moved into the region because of our southwest flow. The wind from the southwest has allowed for smoke from wildfires in Mississippi and Florida to move across the entire Southeast.

Right now air quality is moderate, which means only those with very high sensitivity to smoke are effected.

wis (WIS)

The smoke should last through the night tonight and also Friday as our winds will continue out of the southwest. A cold front will sweep through Friday night into Saturday morning and will clear our air while cooling us down after some rain showers.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.