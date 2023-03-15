SkyView
DHEC confirms case of Legionnaires’ Disease in Ridgeway

DHEC has identified a case of Legionnaires’ Disease in Fairfield County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Researchers with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have identified one confirmed case of Legionnaire’s Disease at Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center in Ridgeway.

Ron Aiken, media relations director of DHEC made the following statement:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) identified one confirmed case of Legionnaire’s Disease among the residents. Four more probable cases have been identified and are being investigated after reviewing a line list for all residents who reported lower respiratory illness during the last 12 months, lived at the facility and who had no alternative diagnosis.

The well water sample taken at the facility last week tested negative for the presence of Legionella. Our investigation into the source or sources of Legionnaires’ at this facility is ongoing, and we can provide additional information once it’s complete.

It’s important to note that investigations into the source or sources of Legionnaires is complex, and often it’s not possible to determine the origin of the bacteria that infected people. The facility staff continue to be helpful in our investigation, and we continue to ensure that facility implements the necessary precautions for protecting the both the residents and staff of Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center.

Legionnaires’ disease travels through water droplets in the air and can lead to a deadly type of pneumonia or lung infection, which can be particularly dangerous in a nursing home.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease are like COVID and the flu and include fever, chills and a cough. In some cases, it can cause muscle aches, headaches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

Symptoms of the disease usually occur two to 10 days after exposure. Doctors say the disease can be treated with antibiotics, but according to the Centers for Disease Control, one out of 10 people who get Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection.

