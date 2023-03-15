SkyView
Columbia Woman invited to Studio 1A to talk about “Start Today” Health Journey

Start Today plan encourages a healthy lifestyle
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last summer we introduced you to the “START Today” Health Plan--and many of our viewers took on the challenge.

Pam Dorsey is an author and life coach from Columbia--who was invited to the TODAY show to talk about her health journey and the friendships she’s gained from the group

