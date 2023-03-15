Columbia Woman invited to Studio 1A to talk about “Start Today” Health Journey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last summer we introduced you to the “START Today” Health Plan--and many of our viewers took on the challenge.

Pam Dorsey is an author and life coach from Columbia--who was invited to the TODAY show to talk about her health journey and the friendships she’s gained from the group

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.