SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after 23 days.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide at an airport wasn’t found for more than three weeks.

KVVU reports the body of a 65-year-old woman was found on Nov. 1, 2022, after a police officer responded to a call at the Harry Reid International Airport regarding a suspicious vehicle.

According to parking logs, the car had been parked at an airport parking garage since Oct. 8, 2022.

Authorities said an employee at the airport called them after noticing a woman was lying in the backseat of the car with a note.

According to a police report, the woman was found inside the vehicle with a foul odor coming from the inside.

Police said they found identification from Washington state on the woman along with additional notes, the contents of which were mostly redacted by authorities in the report.

The Clark County coroner reported the woman’s cause of death appears to be a possible suicide while her manner of death is currently unknown.

Airport officials did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
Police lights
FCSO investigates deadly Friday night shooting
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps drop into the low 30s for the next 3 mornings

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Columbia police investigate shooting at amusement park
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow