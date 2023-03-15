SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.
While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The House-passed bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed in South Carolina public schools has its first Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning.

Related: Bill to restrict what can be taught in SC classrooms passes in House

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.

While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it, though the state Department of Education has repeatedly said these are not part of state standards.

The bill would ban teaching concepts including one race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior to another and that people are responsible for other actions committed in the past by members of their same race or sex.

It would also prohibit students and school staff from being required to participate in mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.

In addition to what can and can’t be taught, the bill also extensively outlines a complaint process if someone believes a school is in violation.

An amendment allows parents to sue districts over violations without requiring they go through the entire complaint process first.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Columbia police investigate shooting at amusement park
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Calhoun Co. sheriff asks county council to raise deputy pay
Crews extinguish fire at apartment
Tenants displaced after apartment fire at Columbia area complex
S.C. House leaders discuss Scout Motors package
S.C. House leaders on Scout Package