$1.3 billion Scout Motors incentive package passes House, heads to Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A $1.3 billion incentive package to entice Scout Motors to build a plant in the Town of Blythewood has passed the S.C. House of Representatives and is heading to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

The package passed with a final vote of 100-12 on Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill on Tuesday, March 14. The plant will possibly bring 4,000+ new jobs to Richland County.

WIS State House reporter Mary Green says McMaster is in favor of the package and is expected to sign the bill.

The Department of Commerce provided a breakdown of how the money would be used:

$650 million – To use for construction of a new I-77 interchange, area road improvements to mitigate traffic problems for residents, construction of a railroad bridge over I-77, water and wastewater infrastructure, and mass grading and wetlands mitigation.

$400 million grant – For hard assets as determined by the company.

$16 million – To acquire property to connect to the Class I rail mainline.

$25 million – To build a training center publicly owned by Midlands Technical College to train South Carolinians for employment with Scout Motors.

$200 million loan – For soil stabilization. To be repaid by Scout Motors with 5% interest.

Governor Henry McMaster said the expense of the incentives package was worth it.

“You always have to spend money to make money. There have been other investments years ago if you count inflation as part of it they were mighty big. They were thought to be mighty big at the time. Actually, there was some opposition to them. But the time has proven those were wise decisions,” he said.

Rep. Bruce Bannister (R) House Ways and Means Chair and Rep. Murrell Smith (R) Speaker of the House speak about the impact the Scout Motors package will have.

Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh said the company looked at 74 sites and credited South Carolina’s speed.

“From the moment of the conversations to today is just over two months, so the state was very, very, professional,” he said.

Many residents are apprehensive about the potential manufacturing plant, noting how a drastic change in the area would potentially transform the small town feel Blythewood has been known for.

