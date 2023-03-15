SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

$1.3 billion Scout Motors incentive package passes House, heads to Governor

Next up is McMaster’s desk to be signed.
S.C. House leaders discuss Scout Motors package
S.C. House leaders discuss Scout Motors package
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A $1.3 billion incentive package to entice Scout Motors to build a plant in the Town of Blythewood has passed the S.C. House of Representatives and is heading to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

The package passed with a final vote of 100-12 on Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill on Tuesday, March 14. The plant will possibly bring 4,000+ new jobs to Richland County.

Sample HTML block

WIS State House reporter Mary Green says McMaster is in favor of the package and is expected to sign the bill.

RELATED / S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood

The Department of Commerce provided a breakdown of how the money would be used:

  • $650 million – To use for construction of a new I-77 interchange, area road improvements to mitigate traffic problems for residents, construction of a railroad bridge over I-77, water and wastewater infrastructure, and mass grading and wetlands mitigation.
  • $400 million grant – For hard assets as determined by the company.
  • $16 million – To acquire property to connect to the Class I rail mainline.
  • $25 million – To build a training center publicly owned by Midlands Technical College to train South Carolinians for employment with Scout Motors.
  • $200 million loan – For soil stabilization. To be repaid by Scout Motors with 5% interest.

Governor Henry McMaster said the expense of the incentives package was worth it.

“You always have to spend money to make money. There have been other investments years ago if you count inflation as part of it they were mighty big. They were thought to be mighty big at the time. Actually, there was some opposition to them. But the time has proven those were wise decisions,” he said.

Rep. Bruce Bannister (R) House Ways and Means Chair and Rep. Murrell Smith (R) Speaker of the House speak about the impact the Scout Motors package will have.

Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh said the company looked at 74 sites and credited South Carolina’s speed.

“From the moment of the conversations to today is just over two months, so the state was very, very, professional,” he said.

Many residents are apprehensive about the potential manufacturing plant, noting how a drastic change in the area would potentially transform the small town feel Blythewood has been known for.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
Woman in stable condition after being shot at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia
Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
S.C. House passes amendment to reduce Comptroller General’s salary to $1
A trailer caught fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT crews still working to clear area where vehicle fire happened at Westbound I-20
Teen arrested after shooting and killing his grandfather and shooting at his grandmother.
“We all want to know why”: Aunt speaks after nephew charged with murdering his grandfather, shooting his grandmother

Latest News

Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
Bill would ban some countries from buying SC land
S.C. House leaders discuss Scout Motors package
S.C. House leaders on Scout Package
Sumter Co. schools facing widespread delays in the district.
Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing
South Carolina Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia, left, talks to Rep. Weston Newton....
SC House’s $13.8B budget debate slowed by Republican battle