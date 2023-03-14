SkyView
Xscape to headline R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest at Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Supergroup, Xscape, will headline the R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest at Colonial Life Arena on May 12.

The concert, featuring Monica and Tamar Braxton with The Terence Young Experience is a special tribute to mothers.

You can purchase pre-sale tickets online at Ticketmaster.com on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets go on sale to the public online on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

For more information click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

