Xscape to headline R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Supergroup, Xscape, will headline the R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest at Colonial Life Arena on May 12.

The concert, featuring Monica and Tamar Braxton with The Terence Young Experience is a special tribute to mothers.

You can purchase pre-sale tickets online at Ticketmaster.com on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets go on sale to the public online on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

