Uber offering audio safety feature for Columbia riders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Uber, the app where drivers can connect with riders, eaters, and restaurants is now offering Columbia-based riders and drivers the safety option to audio record their rides.

To set up the audio recording, riders/drivers will need to set up the safety feature through the Safety Toolkit in the Uber app.

Once set up, the user can record audio during a trip by tapping the blue shield icon on the map screen and hitting “Start” on the “Record Audio” option.

Drivers and riders can start or stop an audio recording at any point during a trip. If the recording isn’t ended by the user, the recording will automatically stop shortly after the trip is completed.

“We are excited to bring this important feature to more cities across the US,” said Andi Pimentel Dunn, Product Manager at Uber. “We’re committed to investing in innovative technology to enhance safety on the platform. We hope that by expanding this tool, we can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind and encourage more comfortable interactions while on trips.”

When the recording is completed, the file is directly stored in the rider’s or driver’s device. To help protect privacy, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber.

The only way Uber can listen to the recording is if a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the encrypted audio file.

“From the start, our goal was to design this feature in a way that keeps the recordings secure and protects the privacy of all parties involved.” said Uttara Sivaram, Head of Privacy and Security Public Policy. “That’s why we built this feature to immediately encrypt the audio file and store it directly on the user’s phone, ensuring that no one, not even Uber, is able to access the recording unless a user submits it to us to review. And if a driver chooses to enable this feature, it sends a message to the rider, alerting them that audio may be recorded during their trip.”

The audio, along with other incident information, can help Uber determine the best course of action if a report is submitted.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, some riders and drivers in Columbia will begin to see the feature in the Safety Toolkit. In the coming days, the feature will be available to all riders and drivers in Columbia, and active users will receive an email informing them about this new feature.

For more information on Uber’s In-App Audio Recording Safety Feature, you can click here.

