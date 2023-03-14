SkyView
Soda City Live: Peacock reality series premiere with Columbia native

Soda City Live: Queen's Court reality series premiere
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Queens Court is streaming platform Peacock’s latest reality series that will air Thursday, March 16th.

The show is produced by celebrity couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. The couple is helping guide singers Tamar Braxton and Nivea and reality star Evelyn Lozada through the ups and downs of dating 21 prospective suitors.

One of those suitors is Columbia Native DJ Puff, a local businessman and brother to professional basketball player and Gamecocks legend, A’Ja Wilson.

If you want to see if DJ Puff made the cut, you’ll have to catch the 10-episode series this Thursday.

All episodes will be available at once so you can watch them the way you want.

Click here for more information.

