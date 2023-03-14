Soda City Live: Local Church and school 70th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Reid Chapel AME Church and V.V. Reid School are celebrating their 70th Church and School anniversary with a year-long celebration kicking off with a special service Sunday, March 19th at 10 a.m.

Church and school 70th anniversary (Soda City Live)

Reid Chapel AME Church is located at 704 Gabriel Street in Columbia.

