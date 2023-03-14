Soda City Live: Final Casting Call for Grieving Mothers

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Midlands mother it is turning one of the most heart wrenching moments in her life into an opportunity for other mothers who share their stories.

Shante’ Bether lost her 18-year-old son, Carlos to gun violence in 2019 and has since written a book, and dedicated a retail store in an area mall to honor his memory.

Saturday, March 18th Bethel along with a team of other mothers, will host their final casting call for other grieving mothers in the Midlands to be a part of a series to keep the memory of their children alive.

The event will take place at Homewood Suites from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

