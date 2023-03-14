SkyView
Soda City Live: Every Black Girl, INC Presents: The Turn the Ship Around Conference

Soda City Live: Turn the Ships Around Conference, Ever Black Girl Inc.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- In honor of women’s history month- a Columbia nonprofit “Every Black Girl, INC” is hosting their annual Turn the Ships Around conference next Saturday and Sunday. The event will have food, giveaways, and much more.

Founder, Vivian Anderson shares why she felt it was important to help to elevate the voices of black girls in the south and what it means to “turn the ship around”

Register here.

