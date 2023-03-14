Rapid Shelter Columbia Overflow to open during cold nighttime temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rapid Shelter Columbia Overflow, formerly known as Inclement Weather Center, will open its doors to the homeless during nighttime freezing temperatures.

The center will be utilizing the National Service website to detect when temperatures will reach 40 degrees or below.

According to the center’s website, the center will also open when temperatures reach 41-45 degrees with a 70% chance of rain after 5 p.m. Other severe weather conditions, including prolonged rain, will be considered at the discretion of the Director of Homeless Services.

The center is at 191 Calhoun Street, Columbia.

The Rapid Shelter Columbia has a total of 50 single occupancy pallets available -- 40 for men and 10 for women. They serve single men and women, 18 years of age and older who are chronically homeless.

Individuals are chosen for the Pallet shelters on a referral basis through provider agencies.

More frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.