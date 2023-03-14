SkyView
Officers investigating shooting inside Columbia amusement park

Columbia police are investigating shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting inside Frankie’s Fun Park on Parkridge Drive.

Officers say the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m.

The shooter is believed to have left the scene but one woman was injured in the lower part of her body.

Investigators say no one else was reported injured during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, but CPD does ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crimestoppers.

