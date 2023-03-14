SkyView
New Mattress Warehouse distribution center in Lexington will bring 108 jobs

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mattress Warehouse announced on Tuesday their plan to establish a new distribution center in Lexington County that will bring 108 new jobs.

“Congratulations to Mattress Warehouse for establishing a new distribution center in Lexington County. The 108 new jobs will make a big difference in the Lexington County community and South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The facility will serve as the company’s first distribution center in South Carolina and will be at 803 Industrial Park in West Columbia.

According to a press release the new facility will support existing and future retail locations in the region.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2024.

“Mattress Warehouse is very excited to be part of Lexington County as we continue to grow into South Carolina. This is an important part of our growth strategy and we look forward to serving the communities in South Carolina through the addition of employment opportunities as well as improving the lives of our customers through quality sleep,” said Mattress Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Papettas.

More information on how to apply to work at Mattress Warehouse can be found here.

