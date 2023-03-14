Global solar panel manufacturer creating jobs with new plant in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangbuerg County will be the host of a global solar panel manufacturer’s first U.S. manufacturing plant.

Hounen Solar announced plans to invest $33 million in a new manufacturing operations facility that will create 200 new jobs.

The plant is located at 145 Millennium Drive, the company will be leasing a 200,720-square-foot plant. The plant will not only be the first United States plant for Hounen Solar but also the first South Carolina location for the company.

Governor Henry McMaster said “Hounen’s investment in Orangeburg County not only adds to the state’s growing renewable energy economy but also shows that South Carolina is a place where companies in every industry can thrive. We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Hounen for years to come and seeing the impact of these 200 new jobs.”

The Orangeburg County facility will allow Hounen Solar to develop, manufacture and sell one gigawatt (GW) crystalline silicon PV panels in the U.S.

“We are excited to announce our first manufacturing operations in the United States. Our new solar panel assembly plant will allow us to produce one GW crystalline silicon PV panels for markets in the U.S. We are grateful for the help and support of the South Carolina team and look forward to providing more economic opportunities in the state,” said Hounen Solar Chief Executive Officer Jufang Lv.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved the job development credits related to this project and also awarded Orangeburg county a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to help with the costs of building improvements.

